Woodturner provides peek into industry (VIDEO)

Woodturning is a unique craft.

It specifically involves using a wood lathe with hand-held tools to cut a shape that is symmetrical around the axis in rotation.

Keith Gotshall is a professional woodturner who travels throughout the country about six times a year to demonstrate his woodturning talent.

On Saturday, March 11, he was invited to Prescott by the Prescott Area Woodturners to put on such a demonstration. In a matter of just a few hours, he carved out a Scottish drinking bowl, a kitchen sugar bowl, an off-center platter and three quickly made bowls of different shapes while describing his actions.

The idea of the seminar was to provide members of the Prescott Area Woodturners a better sense of the design aspects that can go into turning blocks of wood into beautiful, practical works of art.

Gotshall said that while the craft is aging, club membership enrollment and the number of schools offering woodturning in the country has been increasing.

“There are over 400 clubs throughout the country,” Gotshall said.

A former furniture maker, Gotshall turned to production woodturning about 20 years ago.

“I just penciled the numbers and found out I could make better money doing this,” Gotshall said.

As far as the cost of investment to get into the trade, the necessary tools can range significantly.

While a small lathe can be about $800, a large one can go for more like $4,000 to $5,000, Gotshall said.

“Then you have all of the tools, the chucks and things like that; and that’s easily another $1,000,” he said.

For those interested in trying woodturning out, Yavapai College offers a course every semester. Prescott Area Woodturners also invite newcomers to attend one of their meetings as their guest. For more information, go to www.PrescottAreaWoodTurners.com.