Women's History Month: Living scared in Prescott

She’s resided in Prescott for 20 years, longer than most who move here after retiring, arriving as a 5-year-old.

She remains anonymous, although she has legal status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and currently attends college.

We’ll call her Desiree.

Since she was a little girl, Desiree learned not to talk about family. Even now, she said, because this is a conservative city, a lot of Dreamers are quiet about their status.

“Before obtaining DACA, I couldn’t even open my wallet around others because I was scared they would notice that I didn’t have a driver’s license. I love this country and my Prescott hometown,” she said. “This my home where I have lived, volunteered and continue to work for my dreams.”

Desiree works, files taxes, and is raising a daughter. “I didn’t think I’d ever get a higher education,” she said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity. Her parents were able to achieve only a sixth-grade education. “It has changed my life. It is a turning point for my daughter as well; I can give her a better life.”

Former President Obama said DACA would help many come out of the shadows and live a normal life, she said.

“I don’t think he knew how far away from the truth that statement still is.”

DACA individuals pay $495 every two years to reapply. It does not provide a path to citizenship, federal welfare or student aid.