Video: AP journalist who took napalm girl photo retires

Parent's Advisory: This video and a link below shows the iconic war photo of a naked 9-year-old girl running from a South Vietnamese napalm attack on North Vietnamese invaders during the Vietnam War. Viewer discretion is advised.

After 51 years at the Associated Press, photographer Nick Ut is retiring.

Ut is perhaps best known for his photo of Phan Thi Kim Phuc, (sometimes called “napalm girl"), the naked 9-year-old girl running from a South Vietnamese napalm attack on North Vietnamese invaders at the Trang Bang village during the Vietnam War.

Ut won the 1973 Pulitzer Prize for Spot News Photography for "The Terror of War," depicting children in flight from the napalm bombing.