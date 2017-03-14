Victims in single-vehicle rollover identified

An SUV was traveling about 72 mph in a 55 zone when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled Friday afternoon, March 10, on Highway 69, Prescott Valley Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Kaufman said.

The crash killed driver Shannon R. Heike, 44, of Prescott Valley, and injured passenger Rigoberto Parra, Jr., 46, of Phoenix.

It happened at about 3:15 p.m. as the SUV was westbound between Enterprise Parkway and Mendecino Drive.

Both victims were thrown from the SUV; neither wore a seatbelt.

Parra was flown to a Phoenix hospital and was released Saturday.

Police are looking for witnesses to the crash and who haven’t spoken with an officer yet. Anyone who saw it happen is asked to call Officer Matt Cahill at 928-772-5111 or email mcahill@pvaz.net.

Information provided by PVPD.