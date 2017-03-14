Pet Focus: Yavapai Humane Society - Addison

Addison is a beautiful 6-year-old Weimaraner/Retriever mix looking for her forever home at Yavapai Humane Society. She’s a happy girl who loves kids and other dogs. She’s hoping for a new home with a fenced yard so she can run and play with her family outside. I know sit, down, and shake but she looking forward to learning even more.

YHS Adoptions Center is located at 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week). See pet profiles at www.yavapaihumane.org Thank you for helping our community’s pets in need.