Kayak stuck on rocks, victim trapped (VIDEO)

A woman who found her kayak stuck on rocks in the Verde River near Highway 260 on Saturday, March 11, was rescued by the county’s Backcountry Swift Water team, Dwight D’Evelyn, Sheriff’s spokesman said.

The 36-year-old woman from Glendale reportedly could not feel her legs and the kayak was filling with water.

The rescue team was training nearby and arrived within 15 minutes of a bystander’s emergency call.

They worked with firefighters from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical to bring her out safely.

— Information provided by YCSO

