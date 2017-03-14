Kayak stuck on rocks, victim trapped (VIDEO)

A 36-year-old woman is rescued by Yavapai’s Backcountry Swift Water team. See video at dCourier.com.

  • Originally Published: March 14, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • Swift Water Rescue by Yavapai County Sheriff

    A woman who found her kayak stuck on rocks in the Verde River near Highway 260 on Saturday, March 11, was rescued by the county’s Backcountry Swift Water team, Dwight D’Evelyn, Sheriff’s spokesman said.

    The 36-year-old woman from Glendale reportedly could not feel her legs and the kayak was filling with water.

    The rescue team was training nearby and arrived within 15 minutes of a bystander’s emergency call.

    They worked with firefighters from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical to bring her out safely.

    — Information provided by YCSO

