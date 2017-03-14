'Fearless Girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull

NEW YORK (AP) — A new statue of a resolute young girl now faces Wall Street's famous Charging Bull, erected by a major asset managing firm for International Women's Day to make a point: There's a dearth of women on the boards of the largest U.S. corporations.

State Street Global Advisors, the Boston-based investment giant, had the statue created to push companies to increase the number of women directors.

Artist Kristen Visbal's "Fearless Girl" drew crowds Wednesday that initially came to pose for pictures with the bull, but the novelty quickly became a New York hot spot.

The girl, sculpted in bronze, appears to be staring down the bronze bull, her hands firmly planted on her waist, ponytailed head held high.

"Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference," reads a plaque at her feet.