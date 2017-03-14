Equine Center update for friends of horses

Yavapai Humane Society’s Equine Center (3731 N Road 1 W, Chino Valley) has been fully operational since June 2016. For this we truly owe our thanks to the residents and leaders around Yavapai County — such as municipal leaders as the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and businesses like Olsen’s Grain.

Our Equine Director, Lucy Berg, has been actively accepting, rehabilitating, training and adopting rescued equines for the last six months. To date six horses have graduated the program and been adopted into their forever homes.

Because of our community’s investment in this important program, we thought you would like to hear an update of the Equine Center.

In late October two mini horses, Panda and Penelope, were surrendered to us due to finances and the horses’ behavioral issues.

Panda is 20 and while she was easy to handle, she had a very low affect (similar to depression in humans) and a fly-related sore on her face that the owner had not been able to heal.

Penelope is 4 years old and was untrained and difficult to handle. Her owner dreaded having to do anything with her; thus Penelope became more isolated and more extreme in her behavior.

Once at the facility, both horses entered our program of nutrition, socialization, training and veterinary care. They each quickly responded to their new circumstances and their behavior began to change in wonderful ways …

Panda became bright and curious and won the affection of a 4-year-old girl and her mother. Panda was adopted in December and is now living with her new family. She is loved, is bringing joy to her new family and is ushering in a new generation of horsewomen.

Penelope received daily attention and training and she began to be able to be handled without fear or stress. Penelope was adopted the same day as Panda, and is continuing training as a therapy horse!

We mean it when we say, this program would not be here without you. The animals benefit in incredible ways when we work together! Here are some ways you can continue to help this important program.

Volunteer Your Time. If you would like more information about volunteering at the YHS equine, please contact Allie, our volunteer coordinator, at 928-445-2666, ext. 103.

Donate Funds & Resources. We need your help to continue changing the lives of horses in need. On average, each horse costs $2,733-$3,633 on average (3-4 months) to care for during their time in the program. A one-time or monthly tax-deductible donation would greatly help our animals. Donations can be made at www.yavapaihumane.org/donate.

Again, thank you for your support of the YHS Equine Center. It is because of you that this initiative became a reality. Together we’ll continue this great work benefiting animals in need in our community.

Jocelyn Bouchard is the executive director of Yavapai Humane Society. She can be reached at 928-445-2666, ext. 101, or jbouchard@yavapaihumane.org.