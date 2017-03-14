Cordeiro’s three-run double in 6th leads Roughriders over Redhawks (photos)

R.J. Cordeiro collected three hits, the biggest a bases loaded sixth-inning double, helping spark a six-run rally for the Yavapai College baseball team in a 7-3 win over Benedictine-Mesa on Tuesday afternoon.

The sophomore from Santa Barbara, California, scored twice in addition to his three RBIs for the Roughriders, which had won just five of their last 12 contests coming into Tuesday.

“It was a fastball down and away,” Cordeiro said about the pitch he hit off the batter’s eye in center field at Roughrider Park, adding it was a mistake by Redhawks’ relief pitcher Jack Verthein.

“I felt like I was seeing it well, so it was a mistake pitch in the sense of trying to get a fastball over with two strikes. I was able to capitalize on it,” Cordeiro said.

Yavapai trailed 3-1 for most of the contest due to a solid performance from Redhawks starting pitcher Garrett Gahan, who allowed only one run on four hits before being removed after the fifth inning.

“I think we went up with the mentality that we should kill this team, being over aggressive on some pitches, and under aggressive on other pitches,” Cordeiro said.

Kelly Stinnett, current Benedictine-Mesa skipper and former Arizona Diamondbacks catcher, praised his right hander for pitching so well at run-crazy Roughrider Park.

“He did a good job. We put him in situations against [tough teams],” Stinnett said of Gahan. “He left a couple balls up, but got a couple jams, some ground balls, some jam shots. He did a great job for us.”

Verthein struggled in the sixth and promptly walked four batters in his only inning of work, surrendering six runs and the Redhawks never recovered.

“You can’t walk four, especially in this ballpark. Those guys will make you pay,” Stinnett said. “You walk the leadoff guy, you’re just asking for trouble.”

R.J. Martinez toed the hill for Yavapai, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out seven in four innings pitched.

Avery Weems came in to relieve Martinez, pitching two scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

“Everything was working for me. I just went out there and attacked the zone, tried to limit my walks, tried to limit my pitch count,” said Weems, who in nine appearances this season has compiled a 4.56 ERA in 23-2/3 innings pitched.

“I think this is a step in the right direction. I think you’ll see more of the real me,” Weems said.

Other offensive standouts for Yavapai included Jaxxon Fagg and Carlos Viera, who each collected two hits and two RBIs.

GAME TWO

Fagg drove in five runs off three hits, including a two-run home run in the third inning, giving Yavapai the doubleheader sweep over Benedictine-Mesa with a 24-3 win Tuesday afternoon.

It is the most runs scored by the Roughriders this season, the last a 12-run effort Feb. 14 against the Redhawks in Mesa.

UP NEXT

Yavapai (16-12, 3-7 ACCAC) travels to Eastern Arizona for a doubleheader Thursday in Thatcher.

The Gila Monsters (12-16, 4-13 ACCAC) have lost 10 of their last 11 games, including 10 straight before a 14-7 win over Monroe College on Monday.

First pitch in Thatcher is scheduled for noon.

