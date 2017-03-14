Column: Road Trip to Indian Well’s and more

Car serviced and big enough to hold 4 older teenagers, 1 adult and 1 oldster; full tank of gas with GPS. Check.

Tickets for the BNP Paribas Open - Credential Entry Pass printed out - daily match schedules/order of play sheets. Check.

Hotels booked, reservations/confirmation numbers, all printed out. Check.

Snacks, case of water, paper towels, wet-ones, trash bags - luggage for all. Check.

Dog and cats squared away - clinics, lessons and facility contacted and good. Check.

Money, credit cards and other expenses covered and accounted for. Check.

Very important - don’t forget it’s Adriana’s birthday on the 11th, “Forget and it and you’ll regret it.” Check.

In the past 17 years I’ve had the pleasure of taking 3 days or so and covering the BNP Paribas men’s and women’s tennis open singularly or with my wife - roaming, watching, writing, eating and drinking my way from court to court, match to match - oblivious to time. The people I’ve been lucky enough to meet are from every facets of the tennis industry, players (past and present), coaches, instructors, writers, broadcasters, innovators, investors, dreamers, inventors, owners, fans and all with a common theme - for whatever and all reasons, they love the game of tennis.

So with the car packed and ready to go we’re off for 4 days and 3 nights. The first day and a half will be at the tournament and the other three at a theme park (of which it’s still being discussed as to where - Disney, Universal Studios or Knots Berry Farm) and the last day and a half at Laguna Beach.

So, on the way to Indian Wells the question is, who to watch and where to roam. The teenagers will just have to suck it up at the hotel pool and try not to get into trouble. At least the weather is right, around 90 degrees.

My preference is a good doubles match, and who better than Mike and Bob Bryan. They play up-and-comer Nick Kyrgios and Nenad Zimonjic which would be a lot of fun in stadium 2, which is very quaint. No bad seats in the house.

Andy Murray is playing singles against Vasek Popisil, Americans Isner and Sock are doubling up against Nickolas Mahut and Pierre Herert, both of France. Maybe a replay of the 3-day singles match at Wimbledon that Isner and Mahut had a few years ago - with a doubles twist. Can’t go wrong with any of these to watch.

So many choices on the 9 courts of tournament play, but there’s a lot more than that to enjoy.

People watching, checking out the practice courts, grabbing a cold and salty margarita with a bite to eat. You can’t go wrong whatever turn you decide to make.

You could hit the shops, do some “shop-talk” with the vendors, but I have to keep in mind, it is Adriana’s birthday...don’t be stupid Chris.

It’s nice to have a media pass, part of the gig of being a weekly tennis columnist - you help promote what’s taking place in the tennis world and this is really one of the best tennis outlets not only in the states, but the world. You get to become an arm-chair question-asker of the greats. Those players when they win will answer almost anything they’re asked with graciousness and a smile, but when they lose a tough one, you get to see what kind of character they truly possess.

Adriana will go her way for a few hours and I’ll go mine and meet up as we decide which matches to attend.

For me, it’ll be off to the media office, pick up credentials, hello’s to many old friends and acquaintances, and pick up recent interviews of the top pros there as well as match interviews that have taken place earlier in the day and week.

The two days there will pass so quickly it’ll seem a blur, but each moment will stick in my mind like it was etched in stone. When you love something, that seems to happen.

Then off to have fun with the whole family. Nothing like a get-away with the people that matter most.

Chris Howard is a local USPTA Tennis Professional with over 40 years in the racquet and fitness industry. He can be reached at 928-642-6775 or choward4541@gmail.com.