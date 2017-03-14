Column: Immigration debate comes back to roost

Trends are “change” with a pattern, and some trends lead to circular arguments. This past week, while talking with a friend, we chronicled the “progress” of immigration, which led to taxes and marijuana.

In 2006, for example, Arizona lawmakers approved a plan to criminalize the presence of people in the state illegally, as a way to lessen our border problems. The plan was to expand the state’s trespassing law so authorities could arrest illegal immigrants. It didn’t exactly work out.

In 2008, state law required employers to verify new employees through E-Verify, which prohibited businesses from knowingly hiring an “unauthorized alien” by suspending or revoking their business licenses.

This was quite effective; however, not so much for some businesses (think: restaurants) that often had/have workers from other countries. Also enforcement has been thin, with little follow-through.

The state legislature in 2010 redefined the way the country looks at immigration when it passed Senate Bill 1070. In an effort to crack down on illegal immigration in a state with a population of roughly 460,000 undocumented immigrants at the time, the law required police to check the immigration status of people they stopped, among other provisions.

The law turned the state into ground zero for the debate. It pitted elected officials against the federal government – which sued the state saying it has “sole right to enforce immigration law” – as well as immigrant rights activists concerned about racial profiling and opposed to the state’s policy of making life so difficult for undocumented immigrants that they leave voluntarily.

“The courts gutted SB1070,” I said, “and looking back, I see the law as groundbreaking.”

Look at the effects: police would have to enforce new rules, causing a financial hardship on local authorities; the cost of arresting the people who sneak into our state — the country’s busiest illegal entry point — would far exceed the $30 million a plan in the Legislature might have provided; and police who come across illegal immigrants have to release them when federal agents fail to pick them up.

“Wait a second, not all of those things happened,” my friend said, accusing me of setting him up.

“Well, yeah, if the government wants the ‘sole right to enforce immigration’ — and President Trump wants to build a better wall between the U.S. and Mexico – the onus rests with the feds, not locals, right?”

My friend paused a long while, then said: “So, people who climb the wall and get caught, need to be detained until feds can pick them up, … and the feds then owe the (county) for housing them.”

“Uh huh, jail costs!” I said, noting an impact of immigration in Yavapai County.

Our conversation went from there to marijuana, which also is a federal responsibility – not enforced evenly – which brought us full circle with one question remaining:

If you don’t like illegal immigration, jail taxes or marijuana, why isn’t a new wall between the U.S. and Mexico a slam dunk?

“You don’t really buy that ‘Mexico will pay for it,’ do you?”

“Another example of trickle-down economics,” we agreed.

Think about it.