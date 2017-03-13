Women's History Month: No turning back for biker, hiker

When Mary Ann Dumont of Chino Valley gets an idea, she goes for it full bore.

“I like to hike, I like to bicycle. When I’m into it, sometimes maybe I overdo it,” Dumont, 71, said.

Two years ago, she hiked to the top of Mount Whitney, the highest summit in the contiguous U.S. at 14,500 feet. She did it in one day. Alone. This past year she hiked the Grand Canyon rim to rim by herself, and backpacked 60 miles in Colorado.

Dumont grew up in a big family, hunting and fishing with her brothers. “I used to run a trap line before school for muskrat. My hands were so chapped and red, kids would make fun of me,” she said.

One of the biggest physical accomplishments in her life, however, took place at age 50. She was an office worker who took up bicycling, riding about 124 miles a day by age 42. Six years later she was training for the Paris-Brest-Paris event – 745 miles (1,200 kilometers) in 90 hours. In one year, as part of her training, she rode 10,000 miles, more miles than she put on her vehicle.

Dumont, one of 45 American women in a field of 3,000, finished in 85 hours.

“That was pretty tough. I had never done anything as far as that in my life. My seat was sore. I was crabby that day at the end. Somebody hands me a rose and I say, ‘What the hell is this for?’ It’s something I’ll probably never do again.”