Silas leads NAZ Suns back from a 24-point deficit

Northern Arizona Suns’ guard Xavier Silas put on a clinic shooting the ball Sunday at the Prescott Valley Event Center in a game that was looking bleak for his team through the first three quarters.

Trailing by 24 points towards the end of the first half and seeing a 99-83 deficit after the first three frames, the Suns (21-21) completed their largest comeback of the season. NAZ outscored the Sioux Falls Skyforce (26-18) 44-24 in the fourth quarter to win 127-123.

Silas scored a career-high 37 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 9-of-13 from the three-point line. His nine three-point makes were the most by a Suns player in team history, and he was just one short of tying the highest mark in a single game by any D-League player this season. His point-total also matched the most any Suns player has ever scored (37 by Johnny O’Bryant on Dec. 30 at Los Angeles). Silas tallied 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Information provided by NAZ Suns.