PUSD Student of the Week: Jackson Domon

Jackson Domon is a happy, friendly kindergartener at Abia Judd. He enjoys playing basketball before school in our “Buck Club.” His favorite school subject is math, because he likes learning about numbers.

He is very responsible. He is a wonderful helper in Mrs. Murphy’s classroom. He pushes in chairs and picks up paper scraps every day.

He helps out of the kindness of his heart without being asked. He makes our classroom a much nicer (and cleaner) place!

Jana Murphy

Kindergarten Teacher

Abia Judd Elementary