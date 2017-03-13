Letter: Opinions page

EDITOR:

In the face of an apparent decline in newspaper editorial pages and cartoons (Darryl Cagle, Courier, Feb. 20), I commend the Daily Courier for upholding the tradition of providing a lively forum for public editorial debate. The Opinion page is definitely a “go-to” section in our daily newspaper, which contributes to the health and vitality of the community we love.

Anyone who feels the cartoons in today’s papers sometimes go beyond reason and good taste should check on what was printed during political campaigns in this country over 100 years ago. Could be a fun book for some historical researcher to compile!

When it comes to unmerciful cartooning in today’s media world, I think that lead role has been taken over by television’s Saturday Night Live.

John Krizek

Prescott