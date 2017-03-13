Letter: No connector road

EDITOR:

I would like it to be noted that I am vehemently opposed to the North Connector Road via Nancy Road. We moved here from California to get out of the rat race and enjoy the beauty and tranquility of Williamson Valley.



All those who are in favor of this road should have it impact their area and it should go through their neighborhood, not along Nancy road where the impact will be disastrous to those homeowners. All of the people who are in favor need to remember they moved out this way for the peace and quiet and to get away from the noise. This road will severely impact that way of life for all who live along Nancy Road.

This statement from Craig Brown was quoted in the Daily Courier when he was a candidate for County Supervisor. “I’m interested in the affairs of this county. I want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to give the citizens of this county the most bang for their buck in the way of county service.” Candidate Brown went on to say he opposed the Williamson Valley road-widening project. “I don’t want to see it turned into a freeway going up there-we want to keep our rural atmosphere. In fact, the whole district (4) wants to keep its rural atmosphere.”

Now, Supervisor Brown is the strong driver behind the Northern Connector Road which would be diametrically opposed to his previous views regarding spending money wisely and preserving the rural atmosphere in district 4. Even more disturbing is the secretive last minute attempt to switch the routing of the expensive and noisy road, away from the main entrance to his neighborhood. Back when people wanted to widen Williamson Valley road he definitely opposed that and I believe his statement then should be used for the Nancy Road Project. How and why did the candidate change so much after he came to power? Turning a dirt road into a highway/connector would be like a FREEWAY to us all.

This project needs to be stopped altogether. This new road is a waste of taxpayer money, especially when the Outer Loop Road is sufficient and not heavily travelled. Outer loop Road is the Road that should be widened if needed. The CYMPO (Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization) study which evaluated the expected population and traffic growth in our region showed there was not a need for a new expensive connector road. The Williamson Valley area under consideration has one of the lowest levels of projected population growth in the region, very low density, zero projected employment growth and some of the lowest projected traffic patterns in the area. A new road would provide a short cut for a select few, but at an extraordinarily high cost to the taxpayers.





The monies for this project should be put toward all of the existing connector roads that have not been completed.

Again we all moved out this way to be rural and to get away from noise.

I believe a follow up public meeting should be held before moving forward.

Tom Sweeney

Williamson Valley