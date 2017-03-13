Letter: Murphy's face

EDITOR:

I first saw Murphy’s face in the Pet Focus column of the Daily Courier on Jan. 17. He was one of 12 dogs rescued from a difficult situation by the Yavapai Humane Society. That’s my dog, I thought, and that afternoon Murphy established himself in our house forever. My gratitude goes out to the Yavapai Humane Society, to Dr. Egar, his staff and the incredible volunteers who with care and patience brought Murphy back to health and to Traci, who then fostered him and gave him the best possible introduction to family life. Thank you all for Murphy, a wonderful companion!

Eva Kaus

Prescott