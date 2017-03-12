The vinyl album, once given up for dead, is making comeback

America’s favorite albums for 2016 Purple Rain, Prince Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, David Bowie

Arizona’s favorite albums Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club band, The Beatles Endless River, Pink Floyd Goats Head Soup, Rolling Stones

Vinyl albums are gone, consigned to the dustbin of history, right?

Wrong. Very wrong.

Record sales dropped off to nearly zero from roughly 1992 to 2006 with the advent of newer technologies.

But then a funny thing happened: hipsters began to start playing records again. And the trend has expanded to more music lovers.

U.S. record sales, at just 988,000 in 2007, jumped to a whopping 13.1 million in 2016, according to The Nielsen Company. Sales went from 11.88 million in 2015 to 13.1 million in just one year.

And, in 2017, financial services firm Deloitte stated, in a report, record sales are expected to approach $1 billion (yes, with a “b”) globally in revenue. That would be about 40 million records sold worldwide.

The resurgence makes businessman Daryl Halleck happy. He owns Trax Records in downtown Prescott.

Halleck said vinyl “just sounds better” than what vinyl fans call the “cold” digital ones-and-zeros of a CD.

“It sounds more warm and real,” he said, noting that music on CDs and especially mp3 files, is heavily compressed.

“I’m passionate about (vinyl),” he said, but previous stores had to carry more CDs just to remain viable. “I don’t think I’ve played a CD at my house in two years.”

Playback Evolution

For years, music aficionados wished for a format to play back their favorite songs that was better than the vinyl record.

Records were delicate — they were easily scratched — and tiny particles of dust on them would cause crackling noise.

The first viable, easily portable alternative, cassette tapes, had their own disadvantages: they would jam and become snarled, not to mention the limitations of the “8-track” tape cartridge, which held so little music per track that albums frequently had to split songs into two parts.

In 1982, the compact digital disc hit the market, and promised to bury the vinyl record. It had flawless sound and could take a much harder beating than a record. It was also portable.

Then a newer format supplanted CDs: The digital mp3 file. It appeared to put the final nail in the record’s coffin.

Mp3, like CDs, also delivered sound with no noise, and, because they were completely digital and had no actual no physical form, were the ultimate in being portable.

Deloitte’s report cautions that “vinyl is unlikely to ever be music’s major growth or profit engine, with the future of music squarely focused on digital.”

Still, it’s significant, if only because, when CDs went into wide use, few would have predicted that albums would make a comeback at all.

‘Vinyl never left’

Halleck said that his customers range in age from 15 to 65 years old.

Cailyn Kanitz, 23, said, as far as she’s concerned, “vinyl never left.”

She says “better sound quality” has kept her listening to albums while her friends turned to mp3s.

“It’s a living thing.”

She credits her grandparents with encouraging her to listen to records. “They’re the ones who said, ‘Hey, have you ever listened to a vinyl? Let me put it on for you.’”

“It feels more … well, I don’t know how to describe it, exactly,” said Adam Rowling, 40. “It seems like, if you actually take the time to deal with the record, sit down with it, you’re more in touch with the music.

“You have to consciously want to deal with the record,” he said with a chuckle. “And I can’t remember the last time I bought a CD.”