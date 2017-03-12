Prescott High grade policy more strict in some ways than area counterparts

Every academic year, student-athletes at Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain and Chino Valley high schools must adhere to a district-approved grade policy to compete in athletics.

Each of these schools is in a separate district with different enrollment and demographics. Prescott’s policy, for example, is slightly more strict than its quad-city area counterparts at Bradshaw Mountain, Chino Valley and Mayer.

What follows is an explainer for the 2016-17 student-athlete grade policies at these Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) member schools.

Although students and their parents are likely well-versed in these policies, which are written by school administrators and approved by district governing boards, the general public may not have the same understanding. This story attempts to educate all involved.

PRESCOTT: ‘No Pass, No Play’

Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) Policy J.6, referred to as the “No Pass, No Play Policy,” states that student-athletes at Prescott High “must pass all classes for the academic period in which they are enrolled … to participate in any extracurricular or co-curricular activity.” Athletics are extracurricular.

“As an interscholastic athletic program, it’s definitely academics first – always,” said Prescott Athletic Director Missy Townsend, who reviews the policy with students, coaches, parents and teachers every year. “And that’s why we’re here, and that’s why they’re here.”

Prescott’s policy states that student-athletes must have passing grades in all classes during the most current academic period or face ineligibility “for [the ensuing] four to six weeks.” An ineligible student-athlete must subsequently pass every class to regain eligibility for the next grading period.

“The policy is good, it’s working, I like it, and everyone knows where they stand,” Townsend said.

Prescott’s athletic department conducts grade checks every 4-1/2 to six weeks during the school year, starting in September and ending in May. The final grade check applies to eligibility for the first 4-1/2 weeks of the following academic year.

“It [policy] doesn’t take a kid out at the beginning [of a sport’s season], because typically the first couple weeks are practice before a season starts,” Townsend said. “If they’re ineligible when they start a season, they’re really going to only miss one or two games, and then they’ll become eligible if they’re passing their classes.”

Student-athletes who become ineligible at the end of a semester “may re-establish eligibility by ‘regaining the credit’ in a manner consistent with AdvancED [accrediting agency] guidelines,” the policy adds. In this case, a student-athlete, or his or her parent(s) or guardian(s), calls the principal or A.D. to “discuss these options,” which include summer school. Prescott allows student-athletes to regain credit for only one course in the summer.

Student-athletes also become ineligible to play when they receive an “incomplete” or “NC [no credit],” typically due to absences. The registrar must record a passing grade for the student-athlete to regain eligibility.

PUSD’s “No Pass, No Play Policy” applies to student-athletes from the sixth through the 12th grades. At Prescott High School, “an eighth grader [in a district middle school] who does not pass all [of] his/her classes second semester [from the previous academic year]” is ineligible for the first 4-1/2-week grading period of freshman year. That student-athlete’s ineligibility would continue until all classes have been passed.

Townsend said Prescott doesn’t conduct weekly or biweekly grade checks because of short staffing, the pressure it puts on teachers and the tendency to penalize students for missing assignments when they’re with their teams. Prescott also did away with quarterly checks several years ago because athletes who were failing after the first quarter, for example, were ineligible the entire second quarter.

“That would make kids not be able to play sports at all, hardly,” Townsend said. “It was really strict.”

BRADSHAW: Don’t get ‘F’

In the Humboldt Unified School District, which primarily serves students in Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humboldt 15-20 miles east of Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain High School Athletic Director Mark Ernster said his department conducts grade checks on its student-athletes every Thursday.

Coaches receive grade reports on their student-athletes on Fridays, which gives coaches time to notify players of their eligibility for the following week.

Each week during the academic year, Monday through Saturday is considered a grading block. If a student-athlete carries an ‘F’ in any class on the Thursday grade check, he or she gets a warning on Friday alerting the student-athlete about the failing grade.

The student-athlete is eligible for competition during the warning week. That way, the student-athlete has the entirety of the next block (week) to get all of their grades up to at least a ‘D’ before the next grade check on Thursday.

“If the next report indicates all passing grades, then the warning is lifted,” Ernster said. “If the report shows an ‘F’ they are deemed ineligible from competition the following week [block],” Ernster said.

Ernster added that conducting weekly grade checks has proven beneficial for Bradshaw’s student-athletes. He reports that the overall GPA for the school’s student- athletes in the 2016-17 school year currently stands at 3.32.

“The number of ineligible kids has gone down significantly [since we instituted this new system in 2014],” Ernster said.

CHINO VALLEY: Don’t fail

Five years ago, Chino Valley High School, under the umbrella of the Chino Valley Unified School District 15 miles north of Prescott, implemented a simpler, more forgiving academic policy for student-athletes.

The policy states, “Participation in athletics is a privilege. Therefore, only student athletes that have met the requirement below will be eligible for the current academic semester… The student athlete earned no more than one failing grade on the previous semester’s report grade.”

Chino Valley Athletic Director Pete Jelovic said he issues a semester’s suspension to “get those kids [failing two or more courses] back on track, let them focus on academics” and improve their grades to return to competition the next semester and graduate.

Jelovic geared the policy toward what would best motivate the school’s student-athletes to do well in the classroom while holding them accountable. Jelovic received input from coaches, teachers and administrators in forming the policy. He also reviewed successful policies of other Arizona high schools with similar enrollments and demographics, such as Camp Verde, Payson and River Valley.

“The bigger schools [like Prescott] could have different policies, and it wouldn’t affect them the same way it would affect a school our size,” Jelovic said.

Jelovic added that the high school’s graduation rate in 2016 was 92 percent. He said “almost half” of the school’s students are athletes. The athletic department encourages its student-athletes to communicate with their teachers each week to plan ahead in completing assignments and tests.

“Our teachers understand the demands of athletics, and it’s worked pretty well between the teachers and athletes,” Jelovic said of the policy. “We’ve also added more teachers as coaches within our school. The communication has become much better between the coaches, the players and the teachers and the administration.”

Chino Valley encourages its student-athletes to use summer school to regain eligibility “for any subject previously failed.” In addition, “missing assignments and tests can be completed with the cooperation of the teacher if extenuating circumstances may have existed.”

Ineligible student-athletes can’t practice, warm up, play or travel with their teams during the semester of their suspension.

After the third week of a new nine-week academic quarter, Jelovic begins conducting biweekly grade checks on rostered student-athletes. Jelovic notifies students with D’s and F’s in hopes that they’ll improve their grades and avoid facing a suspension.

“If a student athlete is failing a class, they will be deemed ineligible until the grade is above failing,” the policy adds. For a student-athlete to regain eligibility in a class, the teacher must sign a form which includes the student-athlete’s name, class, current grade, date and a plan for completing missing assignments and/or making up tests.

When Jelovic receives “printed reports, email, or text messaging” about a student-athlete failing a class, he “will notify coaches,” the policy states.

“It is the responsibility of the head coach to communicate to the player that they are failing a class,” the policy adds. “The student athlete is responsible for addressing the failing grade with the teacher and amending the situation.”

The policy recommends that a student-athlete with a failing grade or grades “be allowed to remain at practice” with the team.

Every July, Chino’s athletic department gives the district’s governing board a copy of the athletic handbook for a review and will make adjustments, if necessary. During parent meetings before the fall, winter and spring sports seasons, school administrators read over the policy with students and their families.

“For the most part that policy has remained the same. It’s been consistent,” Jelovic said. “And with that clarity, they [students and parents] understand the goals that we have within the athletic department.”

MAYER: Passing grades

At Mayer High School, located about 35 miles east of Prescott in Spring Valley, the student handbook’s policy for athletics states that “to participate [in sports], student-athletes must maintain a passing grade in ALL of their classes on a weekly basis.”

If the school suspends a student-athlete, he or she can neither practice nor play in games.

“Coaches are responsible for communicating to athletes and their parents the expectations of their program and the consequences that may impact the athlete should they violate athletic or school guidelines,” the policy adds.