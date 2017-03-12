Obituary: Viola (Vicki) Schreck

Viola (Vicki) Schreck passed away Monday, March 6, 2017, at Prescott Nursing and Rehab. in Prescott. She was born Aug. 18, 1920, in Harbor Beach, Michigan, the daughter of Thomas and Martha Suida. Vicki was 96 years old.



She is survived by her sons; Gary (Mary) Schreck of East Point, Michigan, Keith (Karen) Schreck of Traverse City, Michigan; daughter Luanne (Ken) Frederick of Prescott, Arizona; grandchildren; Jackie, Roxanne and Daniel. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; son Ronald; brothers; Ray Suida and Earl Lemanski; and sisters; June and Bethal.



A special thanks to those who looked after Vicki at Margaret T. Morris and Prescott Nursing and Rehab. Vicki will be laid to rest next to her parents and sister Bethal at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Cemetery in Harbor Beach, Michigan.



Arrangements were entrusted to the Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel in Prescott. Please visit and sign Vicki’s guestbook at: www.ruffnerwakelin.com.





Information provided by survivors.