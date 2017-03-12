Obituary: Rev. Milton N. Popp

Rev. Milton N. Popp, 95, was called to be with the Lord Jesus from his home in Lake Montezuma, Arizona, on Feb. 28, 2017. Rev. Popp is survived by his wife of 70 years, Aida, their six children, their ten grandchildren, and his sister, Mary Jane Miller.

After returning from five years of missionary work in Japan, Milton was a Lutheran minister in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.



In 1970 he started his service with the Veterans Administration Hospital as a protestant chaplain in Danville, Illinois, and then Tucson, and Prescott, Arizona. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club and the Senior Olympics.



After retirement in Lake Montezuma, Arizona he and Aida volunteered with the BC Mission boat at various towns along the coast, and taught English in Japan, Macau, and Hong Kong. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who Milton touched with his love, guidance, and faith. And we look forward to seeing him again one day in heaven.





