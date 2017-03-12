Live grenade used as decoration at California business

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — An Orange County bomb squad carefully disposed of a live grenade that was being used as a decoration at a San Clemente business.

Sheriff's Lt. Kevin La Pyrne says deputies responded after someone reported the explosive Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies determined it was a military grenade — and it was live.

A bomb squad was called and rendered it safe, though it was unclear if it was detonated.

The Orange County Register reports it wasn't immediately known what kind of business had the grenade or who reported it.

No injuries were reported.