Letter: Northern Connector Corridor

  • Originally Published: March 12, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • EDITOR:

    On Feb. 7, Yavapai County Public Works hosted a community open house to announce consideration of a new route for the Northern Connector Corridor, an east-west road connecting Williamson Valley and Chino Valley.

    This is the result of a $300,000 study from Lyon Engineering that was authorized last fall. Citizens can learn more about this proposal at www.northernconnectorstudy.com.

    I opposed the new route (Nancy Drive to Center Road) for the following reasons:

    • Affects far more property owners than any of the other four routes.

    • Has limited benefit for most residents, Outer Loop can be widened if future growth dictates.

    • Expected to cost $13 million (today’s dollars), financing is uncertain.

    • Criteria to determine future need and timing seems subjective.

    Glenn Morrison

    Prescott

