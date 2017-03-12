Letter: Northern Connector Corridor

EDITOR:
On Feb. 7, Yavapai County Public Works hosted a community open house to announce consideration of a new route for the Northern Connector Corridor, an east-west road connecting Williamson Valley and Chino Valley.
This is the result of a $300,000 study from Lyon Engineering that was authorized last fall. Citizens can learn more about this proposal at www.northernconnectorstudy.com.
I opposed the new route (Nancy Drive to Center Road) for the following reasons:
• Affects far more property owners than any of the other four routes.
• Has limited benefit for most residents, Outer Loop can be widened if future growth dictates.
• Expected to cost $13 million (today’s dollars), financing is uncertain.
• Criteria to determine future need and timing seems subjective.
Glenn Morrison
Prescott
