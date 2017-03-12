Letter: Get Trump out

EDITOR:

The more we see of this Trump administration, so called, the worse it gets. Not only did he accept that the Russians influenced the outcome of the election, he appointed cabinet members who helped cause the financial meltdown and others who have direct economic interests in Russia.

His original National Security Advisor resigned because he was undermining the previous administration in foreign affairs. Principal security agencies in the country are withholding sensitive material from the White House because there is agreement that the Russians have direct access to the Situation Room.

He also never released his taxes and the do-nothing GOP Congress just publicly stated that they will not ask for them. Couple that with Trump ignoring the emoluments clause in the Constitution he is sworn to uphold, and it is clear he is in office only for his own good.

Time to get him out of the White House. There are many more irresponsible and damaging things he has done to our country, and things will only get worse.

Harry Haff

Prescott