Job searching strategies

Even for a young, bright woman like Katy Copenhaver, finding a job in the middle of the Great Recession was difficult.

Born and raised in Prescott, Copenhaver ventured out into the world to pursue a career as a librarian for the Los Angeles County library system.

“I did all of the right things, was promised the job and then the budget crises hit California in 2008,” Copenhaver said. “So a week after I was promised the job, I got another call saying the county had just received word of being frozen and they would just be trying to keep their current employees rather than adding more librarians to their staff.”

The situation forced her to return to Prescott and live with her parents.

“I heard a lot of negativity, just naturally, about the process of looking for employment,” Copenhaver said. “You know, you hear it’s so hard to get a job, especially in a small town, it’s about who you know.”

After working a couple less desirable jobs in the area, she mustered up the courage to go to the Prescott Public Library, introduce herself to the volunteer coordinator and put in a volunteer application. Within about three weeks she was offered a part-time paid position.



“Had I not introduced myself in person, had I not put in the volunteer application, I’m sure I would have just been another anonymous job seeker to them,” Copenhaver said.

Copenhaver now teaches free online job searching and resume/cover letter classes at Prescott Public Library as part of her duties as the Adult Services Lead Librarian.

In her most recent online job searching course, she opened the session by telling her personal story.

“Even though this is a class on online job searching, all job experts say you can’t rely solely on the internet,” Copenhaver told the class. “It’s a really good tool for you to use, but you can’t just spend all of your job searching time in front of the computer. It’s still very effective to get out and introduce yourself to people, because people still hire people, even in the technology driven world.”

Be that as it may, almost all job openings these days are advertised online and it is often required to submit job applications for those positions electronically. This makes knowing what online resources to turn to and how to navigate online job applications paramount to successfully finding a job (see accompanying list for job boards and local organizations offering job searching assistance).

Part of this success is simply a matter of devoting time to searching and applying for jobs.

“Develop a schedule and stick to it,” Copenhaver said. “They say it’s best if you really treat your schedule almost like you have a part-time or full-time job looking for work.”

To get the most out of job searching time, it is sometimes helpful to also find a separate space to concentrate in.

“Sometimes this means staying at home, but sometimes it means venturing out and getting away from distractions,” Copenhaver said.

Once a preferred job board is found (e.g. AZ Job Connection or Indeed), then there is usually an option to receive automatic job alerts via email whenever a certain type of job within a selected area is posted on the website.

“Say you’re looking for a retail position, these alerts help you from having to go to the job board site every day to run that search,” Copenhaver said. “We’ve seen people set up a separate email account solely used for online job searching to make it easier to see what they’ve received and stay on task.”

While performing searches, it is best to have an initial draft of one’s resume and cover letter on hand. These copies are not typically what should be sent to an employer, however.

“You are going to want to make some changes to your documents once you find a job to apply for,” Copenhaver said.

It is also wise to track applications.

“You’d be surprised, especially when you submit things online, it is so easy to lose track of time,” Copenhaver said. “You may start asking yourself ‘did I submit this yesterday? Was it two days ago?’ and so on.”

Dee Seres was one of the attendees of Copenhaver’s class. She is a retiree looking for a part-time position. She has been retired for about five years and is having trouble focusing in on what she wants to do for work now that building a career is no longer a goal.

“By the time you get to retirement you would like to be thinking you’re having some fun, right?” Seres said.

A couple weeks into her job searching, she was hitting a wall of silence from all of the employers she reached out to.

“I got a little bit discouraged, but then I came to the resume class and went ‘oh my goodness, my resume is so outdated,’” Seres said.

Now, about a month into the hunt, she has equipped herself with some knowledge and is feeling more confident about the process.

“I just need to really focus now on how I can be an asset to the community and still make some money,” she said.

For job seekers looking for a large pool of local job openings to vet through in person, the Prescott Job Fair is taking place at Yavapai College’s Prescott campus on March 31.