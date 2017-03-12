Column: High performers

I’ve been lucky during my life to work with and know a number of high performers. These are people who produce at a high level—and do it consistently.

What sets them apart from the rest of us? It seems there are seven key characteristics of HPs worth examining. While these attributes were intended to identify high performers in the business world, I believe they have implications for others of us as well.

First of all, HPs are able to transcend their previous levels of accomplishment. Too many people hit a level of productivity, then plateau out. HPs don’t. Their achievement levels are constantly raised because they elevate their goals. For them, a good job today will be bettered tomorrow.

They avoid the so-called comfort zone, that no-man’s land where a person feels too much at home. Most of us have worked on projects or in situations where we feel secure and comfortable. We know what we are doing and can coast. There is nothing wrong with resting there. But, the HP will remain there only long enough to catch her breath before moving on to new or different challenges. Being comfortable in a job makes the HP uncomfortable; it tells her it is time to move on.

High Performers do what they do for the art of it. Their work is more than a job. To them it is an art form, something to be created fresh daily. Indeed, a creative spirit is basic to their approach. Each day they stretch a canvas across their work space and color in rich hues of efforts. There is fun in what they do.

Assured by knowing where they are and where they are going, they perform by a set of well-developed internal goals. They are inner-directed people. Internal guidelines are far more important to their success than external motivations.

They solve problems rather than place blame. HPs see themselves as problem-solvers and take immediate personal responsibility for handling difficult challenges. They enjoy coping with problems and feel chagrined shifting them to others or blaming others for creating a mess. Problem resolution is seen by them as a major part of their work.

HPs confidently take risks after laying out the worst consequences. They are realistic about their responsibilities and capabilities and usually begin a task by outlining the problems they expect to encounter. Once identified, they tackle the obstacles first, then move on to confronting the risks which they view as challenges or opportunities. Their methods of work are positive and constructive.

Finally, they are able to rehearse coming actions or events mentally. HPs frequently use imaging techniques to plan and carry out their action steps.

They carefully take themselves through the actions that will lead to successful and desired outcomes so that when the actual event or situation occurs, they are confident because they have been “through it” before.