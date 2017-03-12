Column: Free press, open doors still important

Shining some light on the week of March 12 makes sense.

While it is National Agriculture Week, and the Cattleman’s Weekend finishes out the week March 17-18 in Chino Valley, that’s fitting but not the point.

This week is Sunshine Week, not because of Daylight Saving (that began today) or the coming spring, but the celebration of access to public information, coinciding with the March 16 birthday of James Madison.

He is regarded as the father of the Constitution and a key advocate of the Bill of Rights. The American Society of Newspaper Editors launched the national observance in 2005. Media team up to mark the importance of press freedoms.

The collaboration helps the public to understand the necessity of a free press, the importance of a transparent government, and the role that a free flow of news and information play in a well-informed citizenry, the American Society of News Editors stated in a release.

The Daily Courier has “turned on the lights” before, for example, noting that the public legally is allowed to go to a police or sheriff’s office and request, and receive, a specific report on an incident they are interested in.

Currently, I see some gains and challenges locally.

GAINS - At the City of Prescott, the door to access and transparency is more open than ever in my experience here. That occurred with the arrival of City Manager Michael Lamar in October 2016.

That is important concerning the weight of current issues the city is dealing with, such as pension reform and liabilities; a proposed sales tax increase and potential sale of city-owned property; and the concerns over sober-living group homes.

We need that open-door policy and free flow of information.

STEPS BACK – While we saw more of U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, in the past year compared with several recent years combined, we are concerned his downtown Prescott office is closed (weeks before it was supposed to!?).

McCain has said his office – and its hours – will be “mobile,” going across northern Arizona. Sounds good, to reach more and more constituents; I pray it will not be too limiting to Prescott-area residents, who helped put him back into office.

Then there’s U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott. He has come under fire lately for not keeping his recent recess town hall in the district a face-to-face event, instead converting it to a call-in conference meeting at the last minute.

Our readers are asking if he is afraid of them or is he more focused on something else, such as a run for Senate? I don’t know – neither he nor his handlers have responded to multiple requests over the past two weeks for interviews or comments.

I’ll let you know how all of that shakes out.

Because, it is obvious the need for a free press, enabling us to inform our readers, is paramount to this nation’s democracy.

Otherwise, we might as well celebrate Termite Awareness Week instead (March 12-18).