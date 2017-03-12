Birth Announcements: March 12, 2017

Sidney Erin Pruit, a 6 lb., 3 oz., girl, was born Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Carly and Jason Pruit of Chino Valley.

Giovanni Daniel Santiago, a 7 lb., 9 oz., boy, was born Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Graziella Cazzetta and Daniel Santiago of Prescott.

Hatch Macray Woods, a 7 lb., 7 oz., boy, was born Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Holly and LarryWoods Jr., of Kirkland.

Jedidiah Amos Yowytewa, a 7 lb., 5 oz., boy, was born Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Courtney Hayah and Alexander Yowytewa of Prescott.