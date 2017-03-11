Worship Services: Week of March, 11, 2017

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … Shabbat, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11. All are welcome to join for worship, prayers, praise and dance. This Shabbot is a special Purim Celebration. Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road.

All Saints Anglican Church…Services are 10 a.m. Sunday at 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. During Lent, an Evening Prayer Service will be at 6 p.m. each Wednesday, followed by a soup and salad supper. Information: 928-443-5323.

Alliance Bible Church … Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Worship service 10:30 a.m.

American Lutheran … Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message, “What Do You Mean…Born Again?” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 12 Traditional Worship services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the final message in the series,, “Lies We Believe and the Truth that Sets Us Free: Discipleship to Jesus is Optional for the Christian” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 12. Contemporary Worship services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth Street.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church … The new “Juice It” message will be “Squeeze the Most Out of Your Finances” at 10 a.m. Sunday 3/12 at the Crossroads Center, 220 Grove Ave.., Prescott..

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service Sunday 3/12 is “Substance” (Psalms 52:1).

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist … Reverend Karla Brockie delivers the message, “Abundance and Living Our Faith,” 10 a.m. Sunday, March 12 at 882 Sunset Avenue. A children’s faith development program at 10 a.m. will focus on “Holi,” a colorful Hindu spring celebration. There is a staffed nursery for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Beverages and snacks will be served following the morning service.

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community … Pastor David Ellis delivers the message, “Abraham and the City of Sodom – Can We Change God’s Mind?” at the 9 a.m. Connections Contemporary Worship and the 10:30 a.m. Traditional Worship services Sunday 3/12.

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Prescott United Methodist … “Born of the Spirit” (John 3:1-17) is the title of Reverend Patti Blackwood’s sermon at all three weekend services. Gospel music and casual ambiance are featured at 5 p.m. Saturday. Sunday services are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with an organist and more traditional music. The church is located at 505 W. Gurley St. 3/11-12

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Message will be “Rebirth” (John 3:5-6) at the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday 3/12. Lenton services begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Pastor Roger concludes his series, “Are You an Overcomer?” looking at Revelation 2-3. There are three services, 9 a.m. Blended; 10:30 a.m. Contemporary, and 10:30 a.m. Latino. Location: 148 S. Marin Street. 3/12

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Reverend Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

St. Paul’s Anglican …. Bishop Peter Robinson will speak on “The Woman of Canaan” (Matthew 15:21ff) at 10 a.m. Eucharist Sunday 3/12. Holy Communion 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temple B’rith Shalom … Torah service 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11

The Heights … Services are 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m., and 5 p.m. and 7:07 p.m. Sunday. There will be no Wednesday meeting March 15.

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … Reverend Mark Tilly delivers the message, “No Other Gods (I of X) (Exodus 20:1-3). Services are at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Sunday 3/12.

Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller delivers the message, “Come to Me” (John 5:30-47), 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 3/12

Willow Hills Baptist … Associate Pastor Whitney Walters delivers Part 9 of God Will Make a Way series, “View Your Current Crisis as a Faith Builder for the Future” (Exodus 14:30) at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, 3/12. Signing for the deaf at both services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson delivers the message, “Do You Believe What You See or What I Tell You” (John 3:1-17) at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. 3/12

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … The topic for Shabbat Zachor, Parashat Tetzaveh at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11 is (Shemot (Exodus) 27:20-30:10; Ezekiel 43:10-27) “Remembering Amalek.” The topic for 6 p.m. is “Purim after Havdalah” (The Book of Esther) in Prescott.

Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Pastor Phil Baley delivers the message, “Jesus Begins to Preach” (Matthew 4:11-17; to 14:13, and John 10:7. 3/12

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church… Pastor Michael D. Keffer delivers the message based on Genesis 12:1-4a and Romans 4:1-5, 13-17, .at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday 3/12.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

First Southern Baptist … Pastor Terrell Eldreth delivers the message, “Living a Life of Wholeness” at the 9 a.m.., 10:45 a.m, and 6 p.m. Sunday services, March 12. Deaf interpretation at the 11 a.m. service only.

Hope Lutheran Church… Pastor Tim Henning delivers the message, “God Declares People “Not Guilty” through Jesus

Christ” (Romans 4:1-5; 13-17) at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, March 12.

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m. at 790 Highway 89. CQ NAME CHANGE

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.