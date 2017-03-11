Winners of this year’s Optimist International Essay Contest announced

The Optimist Club of Yavapai County announced the top three winners of this year’s Optimist International Essay Contest. This year’s theme was “Chasing Optimism in the Face of Challenges.”

This year’s top three essays were submitted by Saiarchana Darira (Tri City College Preparatory School), First Place; Sierra Shumate (Chino Valley High School), Second Place and Iris Icenhour (Chino Valley High School), Third Place

Darira was awarded a certificate, pin and medal for the honor. In addition, the essay will be sent to the district level to be judged along with winners from other Optimist Clubs in the district. College scholarships are available for top winners at the district level.