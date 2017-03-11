Temple B’rith Shalom to host Purim celebrations

The joyous Jewish holiday of Purim will be celebrated by Quad Cities Jewish children and adults at Prescott’s Temple B’rith Shalom on Saturday, March 11, starting at 6 p.m.

Purim commemorates the victory of Persian Jews over Haman, adviser to King Ahasueros, ca. 500 BCE. Haman sought to destroy the Jews. As recounted in the biblical Book of Esther (Megillah), Haman’s plans were foiled by Esther, Ahasuerus' queen. In the end, Mordecai, foster parent of Esther, replaced Haman and became a high-ranking palace official and adviser to the King.

“Esther is a true heroine who risked her own safety to save her people,” said Rabbi Jessica Rosenthal, spiritual leader of Temple B’rith Shalom. “Her courage and wisdom inspired the king to permit the Jews to defend themselves and prevail.”

The celebration of Purim brings special joy to children, Rabbi Rosenthal added. “During the reading of the Megillah (the Purim story), participants wave noisemakers every time Haman’s name is mentioned. They love it!”

The holiday also offers enduring lessons for adults, she added. “Today, Purim helps us to build our sense of community by reminding us that increasing our happiness inspires us to elevate others’ joy. Each mitzvah (commandment) for Purim — to share gifts with friends and the poor; to invite friends and neighbors to join us in a festive mean; and to hear the story of the Megillah — is an affirmation that love triumphs over hate. Purim encourages us to reach out to the community around us.”

When Jews perform these commandments, they add special ceremony. “When we read the Megillah,” Rabbi Rosenthal said, “we dress in costume, sing joyous songs and celebrate together.” As part of the celebration, Temple B’rith Shalom will offer a Purim “Shpiel,” or play — a tradition for Jews and their children, as well as an English reading of the Megillah. Jewish residents are invited to attend on March 11. The theme will be a surprise. All participants are encouraged, but not required, to wear costumes.

For further information, email the Temple office at brith@cableone.net.