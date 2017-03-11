Obituary: Gerald David McGerty

Gerald David McGerty, 79, passed away on Nov. 6, 2016. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, and moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1956, where he met his future wife. Jerry married Sally Steadman in 1965 and they had two wonderful sons, Michael and Scott (deceased).



Jerry worked at several companies throughout his career but his most rewarding was his 30 years at United Metro Materials. During that time, Jerry made many friends and earned the respect of both co-workers and customers.

In 2001, Jerry and Sally fulfilled a dream and moved to Prescott, where they enjoyed 15 wonderful years of retired life together. Through the years, Jerry enjoyed playing softball, golf, poker, attending ASU football games, woodworking in his shop, fishing in Oak Creek, and especially spending time with his family.

Surviving Jerry are his wife of 51 years, Sally; son, Mike and his wife Lera; grandchildren, Conner and Hannah McGerty and Hunter Johnson; nephews, Greg Stangal, Dan and Tim McGerty; nieces, Maureen McGerty, Pam Powers and Lynne Beyer; and extended family.

A celebration of his life was held at his home with family and some close friends in November.



He is so missed by both friends and family and we will always remember Jerry as a warm, loving person with a great sense of humor and a gentle soul.

