Obituary: Fred Paul Carmen

Fred Paul Carmen, loving husband, father, pop-pop and uncle passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 6, 2017, while in the loving company of his family.



Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1937, Fred joined the U.S. Air Force in 1958. He married his beloved wife, Josephine, in England in 1962.

Fred retired from the Air Force and moved to Prescott, Arizona, with his family in 1978.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Josephine Carmen; daughter, Kim (Jesse) Weber of Prescott; son, Chris (Renate) Carmen of Prescott Valley; daughter, Kristan (Kirk) Bushy of Kansas City; son, David (Vicky) Driscoll of England. Grandchildren, Sarah Weber and Jeneveve (Joel) Blankenship of Prescott; Brandon, Jerica and Shaye Bushy of Kansas City; Austin (Casey) Carmen and Hannah Carmen of Prescott Valley; Chloe and Leo Driscoll of England. Great Grandchildren, Hunter and Nyla Blankenship; Emma, Connor, Christopher, Parker and Harper Bushy; Easton, Kole and Dakota Carmen.

Fred was devoted to his family and friends. His compassionate nature, quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He will live on forever in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held on March 14, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Prescott National Cemetery, 500 Highway 89 North, Prescott, Arizona.

The family asks that any charitable contributions be made to Good Samaritan Society (Hospice) - Marley House, 1063 Ruth St., Prescott, Arizona 86301.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.