Letter: Real world teaching

One “Rant and Rave” of Feb. 12 was really thought provoking: “Do teachers teach better with more money?”

Would a huge raise in pay transform existing teachers into pragmatic educators who prepare our children for success in the real world? I doubt it. The reason most teachers are clueless about the real world is that they are educated by their own kind, who have never experienced anything beyond the ivory tower.

No wonder so many of today’s students are spoiled, clueless crybabies with a shelf full of participation trophies, looking for a “safe space” to hide from reality.

Well, I have a long-range solution: Every teacher, upon graduation, must spend five years in the business world as an apprentice. They must complete the five years with a record of accomplishments, contributions to the success of the enterprise, and at least one promotion. Upon successful completion of this apprenticeship, they will be hired in a teaching position for a starting salary of $100,000 per year. As for existing teachers, most are beyond transformation. They have already done their damage, and will continue to do so until retirement.

Note, I spent 17 years in school, the last five studying to be an architect. The worst instructors we had were the full-time professors. The best instructors were the local practicing architects who took time out of their business to teach a class. From them, we received a good dose of the real world.

Wayne Compton

Prescott