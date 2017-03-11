Letter: Actions speak louder

EDITOR:

We are familiar with the term, “Action speaks louder than words.” Our president needs to acquaint himself with this homily.

His constant seeking to be in front of his beloved microphone and continually blaming everyone else for what comes out of his mouth, is getting very tiresome. It would be refreshing to see him continue to follow through on his campaign promises, in a dedicated and ambitious manner, without the “hurdy-gurdy” atmosphere.

After a while, we won’t want to listen anymore, “oh, is he on again?

Yes, that’s his style, it won over millions to vote for him. We’re hopeful that things will change in Washington, and boy, does it need changing! But, President Trump, it would do you well to remember some of your predecessors.

Teddy Roosevelt was proud of his slogan of “Speak softly and carry a big stick”, which proved him well. Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address was profound in that it was delivered in less than two minutes, and delivered in a humble manner, but it is considered a speech for the ages.

So, the president is indeed ambitious and wants to do the right thing for his supporters. He will be respected for a job well done and intentioned ... but, he needs to step back from his self-back-slapping on a continual basis. It’s already getting annoying.

Linda Cates

Prescott Valley