Column: Gym goer places water where Pringles should go

BEVERLY HILLS – God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Los Angeles cops shot a belligerent gym member who was waving around electric hair clippers outside a twenty-four hour fitness center after he’d been kicked out. You never know what you’ll see in these gyms. Yesterday I saw some idiot put a water bottle where the Pringles go on the treadmill.

The Washington Post reported testimony from NFL players who say teams misuse prescription painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs. Withdrawal becomes a way of life. When teams cut the players they go play up in Canada where they have difficulty dealing with Canada’s lack of handguns.

North Korea’s Kim Jung Un boasted his ICBMs can reach Los Angeles Tuesday. According to his CIA dossier, the dictator wears shoe lifts, drinks a quart of cognac a day, takes Viagra, uses cocaine and dates teenage girls. You would think he’d spare Los Angeles out of professional courtesy.

The White House confirmed on Thursday that U.S. Marines are now on the ground in Syria to help destroy ISIS in the region. The administration also announced the prime minister of Iraq plans to visit the White House in ten days. Let’s watch the fun when he tries to enter the United States.

House Republicans fast-tracked the GOP health care bill through committees Thursday. The leadership wants you to know their plan stressed personal responsibility. For over a century, Americans have been relying on other people, like doctors and paramedics for their health care needs.

The GOP health care plan passed committee votes on Thursday as Republicans leaders fought with conservatives over tax credits. There are other health care plans out there. For instance, Putin Care offers each Russian two shots to the back of the head if you have a cold and you know too much.

Senate Democrats ripped the House GOP health care bill Thursday, saying that it favors the rich and would leave millions of poor people without health care. That’s the party line. If the Democrats had their way, the America’s Cup would begin a half-mile upstream from Niagara Falls.

Barack Obama’s half-brother Malik Obama produced a birth certificate Thursday that shows that Barack was born in Kenya when it was a British Colony. This is serious. It nearly killed the Democrats that Trump got elected but they might commit mass suicide if it turns out he was also right.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin caused the markets to balk Thursday when he announced he will ask Congress to raise the debt ceiling. For crying out loud, it’s already at twenty trillion dollars. We may have cut back the space program but we haven’t given up our quest to reach infinity.

President Trump greeted school kids at the White House Tuesday. He was a bit embarrassed when a camera revealed he’d repaired the neck tie he was wearing with Scotch tape. Democrats joked the billionaire was too cheap to buy a new tie, while Republicans blamed Obama for taping him.

The White House said President Trump’s tweet late Saturday night saying Obama wiretapped his phone will be referred to Congress. North Korea, Iran and Russia learned a valuable strategic lesson from the president’s outburst. Never bother Trump when he’s watching Saturday Night Live.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told Meet the Press Sunday there was no evidence of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. He also said U.S. spy agencies don’t use classified information on political opponents. That’s the IRS’ job and they’re in a different union.

Wikileaks released leaked CIA documents revealing the CIA’s got the ability to spy on people during their most intimate moments at home through their smart phones and laptop screens. Not everyone is worried. Los Angeles is the only city where people think the CIA doesn’t watch us enough.