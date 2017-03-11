Effects of Dog Barking Calls

Dogs bark for many reasons, some known only to them, and if they won’t stop, neighbors often call the police as a solution.

But, Prescott Police spokesman Dave Fuller said, you can’t be anonymous. If you won’t talk to police when they arrive, Prescott won’t even dispatch an officer.

During normal business hours, these calls are forwarded to Animal Control officers. The remainder of the time, patrol officers are dispatched.

Police try to apply common sense in these situations.

“We need to pay particular attention to what, if anything, that the dog is barking at,” Fuller said. “For example, if people are walking back and forth in the area, then it is normal for a dog to bark and that would not be a violation. If a dog has no reason to bark and is just doing it out of boredom or habit, then it may be considered a violation.”

He added that, if a dog barks continuously for five minutes or more, on two occasions within a 36-hour period of time, “then we potentially have a violation.”

Chino Valley Police Lt. Vince Schaan said, “We work diligently with dog owners to help educate on reasons dogs bark and ways to prevent them from barking to a point where the barking is a violation.

“We try to deal with the owner to resolve the issue, but if it isn’t, or can’t be resolved we begin our process generally by issuing a warning before a citation for the violation is issued.”

Chino Valley also assigns these calls to Animal Control, if there are officers on duty. At other times, a police officer will respond.

As with Prescott, a witness must sign a complaint and “assist in the prosecution” of the owner of a dog that “is in the habit of barking, howling, or otherwise disturbing the peace,” according to a town ordinance.

“There are more important calls for police than to respond to barking dogs,” said Jerry Ferguson, Prescott Valley Police spokesman. “Therefore, procedures have been established that allow people to report such things without requiring a police officer to respond.”

Prescott Valley has a “nuisance animal hotline,” at 928-772-5154, which is available 24 hours a day. Animal Control officers review the calls each day and then decide what will be done.

The town’s municipal code allows for anonymous complaints, as long as an Animal Control officer or other town official sees a dog barking “without justification” for five minutes or more. However, the officer may require anyone who wants to pursue charges to sign a document.

PV’s Animal Control offers some tips that may help curb barking:

• Work on training the dog not to bark;

• Ask neighbors when the dog is barking and try to determine the cause;

• Get an electronic barking-collar for the dog; and,

• If the dog is bored, try providing toys that may keep the animal busy.

If the police do have to get involved, the misdemeanor offense will likely hit you in the wallet, so it will pay to make an effort to try to stop the disturbance before it gets to that point.