Column: State doesn’t appear serious about funding education

Like Mr. “Buz” Williams, we too are fiscal conservatives who want to be sure our tax dollars are used to produce the best outcomes for students in our elementary and secondary schools. We also like to base our opinions and conclusions on information derived from credible sources.

Mr. Williams on Feb. 2 wrote, “The fact that all of this money has had little or no effect on falling student test scores…”

“All of this money.”

In Arizona, state funding for education has substantially decreased since the 1990s due to consistent income and property tax cuts, according to Dennis Hoffman and Tom Rex, ASU economists. With the recession in 2008 there was a $3 billion deficit due to revenue that had year by year been taken away through tax cuts and tax credits. Relying on sales tax, especially during an economic downturn, did not provide sufficient revenue. To fill the gap, the legislature cut the three areas that the state’s general fund supports: schools, health and human services, and public safety. District public schools are being starved and have been over the past few decades. That starvation diet directly impacts our state’s economy.

Let’s be clear about Arizona’s low funding for our district schools. It’s not just about money – excellent teaching strategies, teacher preparation are all part of the issue. WalletHub shows we must aim for a higher threshold of spending. The “no taxes mantra” is hurting our state, both academically and economically.

The studies on academic funding tell us the threshold at which school systems thrive is $10,200 per student. Arizona spends less than half of that amount. Over the last 15 to 20 years, Arizona has never even tried funding for excellence. Arizona funds education at survival levels. Our collective disinvestment in our district public schools is building a reputation across the country – fourth worst school system in the country because of funding.

What money is Mr. Williams talking about?

A WalletHub analysis of each state compared 17 key metrics, such as student-teacher ratio, drop-out rate, specific test scores, to provide data on the status of our nation’s schools. Arizona ranked overall at No. 48 with a total school of 35.03 out of 80 points.

Data from Jim Hall of Arizonians for Charter School Accountability shows unregulated charters create consequences, such as the Auditor General does not review charter financial reports; some charters are now in private hands, corporations that profit by the millions; many charters spend double or more on administration compared to district public schools; and the playing field is not level but skewed and costs taxpayers in the process.

All of our schools and children, and the survival of our society requires a level playing field with opportunities that enhance learning and give all people hope for their future lives. There is nothing wrong with competition if everyone plays by the same rules.

However, some of these schools are now independent of all rules, and accountability and transparency standards that govern all district public schools. Taxpayers provide the funding for our schools. Some charters are private entities/businesses. Our hard-earned taxes are being handed over to private individuals and private corporations with no accountability or fiscal transparency.

We should have thought that fiscal conservatives would be up in arms over the lack of transparency in the use of their tax dollars by charter schools.

All that money indeed. That is not the kind of conservative we will ever be.

In research it’s important to know where information is being derived. Mr. Williams bases most of his column’s information on a video on the PragerU website. PragerU is an online, nonprofit “university” started by Dennis Prager, a right-wing radio talk show host, columnist, author and public speaker.

Mr. Prager never finished his master’s degree at Columbia University, so one wonders what qualifies him to start his own “university.” Thus, our conclusion is to trust nothing from him. The specific agenda and bias are evident. There’s no notion of credibility.

