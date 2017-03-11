Church News: Week of March 11, 2017

“Building an LBGTQ Community Amid Uncertainty” is the topic at the 11 a.m. service Sunday, March 12, at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista Dr., Prescott. Chris “Link” Duarte, consultant and chair of the Yavapai LGBTQ Coalition, will share an inspiring story of his personal journey to discover the “why,” and what it means to form “community.” Chris Duarte, M.S. BHT, is a veteran of the armed forces and graduated with honors from Northern Arizona University as the Preident’s Award recipient. Duarte has been committed to making the world a safer place or members of the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer and allied (LGBTA) community for 15 years as an advocate, pro-activist, leader, writer, educator, coordinator and community development consultant.

First Congregational Church of Prescott is having a Lenten meal and study program on Wednesday nights during March from 5:30-7:00 PM. The Reverend Harry Strong will be leading a study entitled “Yesterday’s Voices/Today’s Choices.” The classes will feature the Reverend Strong’s video portrayals of Judas Iscariot, Pontius Pilate, Barabbas, Simon of Cyrene, and the Centurion, followed by a time for discussion. These Lenten characters are a part of 18 Biblical characters that the Reverend Strong, a retired Presbyterian pastor, has portrayed over the past 35 years in a variety of worship settings across the country.

All Saints Anglican Church Lenton Evening Prayer Service, 6 p.m. each Wednesday, followed by a soup and salad supper. Sunday services are 10 a.m. The church is located at 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. Information: 928-443-5323.

Lenton Evening Services: Lent is a time of reflection on the life and death of our Savior Jesus Christ, with special readings of the Passion History from the Four Gospels concerning all the events of Holy Week, every Wednesday through April 5. “Jesus Keeps His Promises” is the theme for the Tricity WELS Lutheran Churches participating in a round-robin of pastors. Christ Lutheran Church, 3300 N. Navajo Dr., Prescott Valley, has vespers at 4 p.m., First Lutheran, 2301 W. Smoketree Lane, Prescott, at 6:30 p.m., and Hope Lutheran, 1010 N. Road 1 East, Chino Valley, at 6:30 p.m.

Lenton Wednesdays at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church: A light supper is offered from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by several choices of programs from 6 to 7 p.m. Fr. Bob Wells offers a five-week program of Progressive Christian studies; Lucy Kemple offers the Power of Love five-week study group about five amazing women of the Bible; Art Villemure will lead Stations of the Cross in the chapel, or you can join a five-week session of Centering Prayer. St. Luke’s is located at 2000 Shepherds Lane. Information: 928-778-4499.

Prescott Community Church, new service times beginning Sunday, March 12. The Connections Contemporary service will begin at 9 a.m. the Classic Traditional service will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the all-church fellowship in the Faith Center between the two worship services. Pastor Dave Ellis will continue his message series in both worship services, “Stories from the Bible,” sharing familiar stories and their relevancy to life today. The church is located at 3151 Willow Creek Road. More information, pccaz.org.

Prescott United Methodist Church Lenten Season Soup Suppers: 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays in Agape Hall. Various committees host the meals, and donations received support the committee's endeavors. On March 15, Church and Society will provide the meal which includes bread and beverages. Following the Wednesday evening meals, Reverend Dan Hurlbert will offer a reflection on the scripture for the following Sunday’s worship service at 5:30 p.m. in Agape Hall. At 6 p.m., Pastor Misty Howick leads the youth in a time of “Peace and Prayers’ in the Douglas Room. The church is located at 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. All services and activities are open to the community.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Centering Prayer: 1 p.m. Thursdays at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Dr. Centering Prayer is a silent communion with God beyond concepts, words and images. The discipline of centering prayer is the prayer of silence and listening. An introductory workshop, followed by six follow-up sessions for newcomers, will be held in May. The group is open to all. For more information, call Lisa, 928-772-6366.

Beit Torah Annual Community Pesach (Passover) Seder: Reservations are being taken for the first Cedar to be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 in Chino Valley. Volunteers for set-up and clean-up would be welcome. For location, directions and details, call 928-237-0390, or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Discovery Church’s Outdoor Ministry School, Instructors Jason Dyer and Keith Dionese offer ministering in the great outdoors. March 15 and 22 will be Indoor Classroom, March 30 and April 2 will be Outdoor Classroom. For information, contact info@discoveryprescott.com.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley recently approved its new welcoming statement and has become a Reconciling in Christ congregation.

Reconciling in Christ churches identify a specific welcome to people without regard to sexual orientation or gender identity.

Community members are invited to come and worship at Emmanuel every weekend. The congregation offers three blended but different styles of worship: a 5 p.m. Saturday contemplative service, an 8:15 a.m. more traditional service with hymns and organ accompaniment, and a 10:15 a.m. contemporary service with contemporary music accompanied by keyboard and guitar. Sunday school takes place during the 10:15 a.m. service, and nursery care is offered at each of the Sunday services.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), is located at 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, check out the church’s website at www.EmmanuelLutheranPV.org, the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Emmanuel.ELCA, or phone 928-772-4135.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Centering Prayer Group, meets from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Meditation Room, located next to the library in St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 2000 Shepherd's Lane Prescott. Centering prayer is a method of contemplative prayer that carries one beyond words, thoughts, feelings and internal discourse to an encounter with the Divine Presence within. All are invited to attend and the group is open to new members. Information: Keehna Sture, 941-539-1257 or email ksture5983 @gmail.com.

Share the Gospel Training, for people of all denominations who want to learn how to talk to people about the good news of Christ, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Union Station, 114 Union St, Prescott. For information, call Pat, 612-202-0842.

Senior Conference and Expo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 17, at Liberty Traditional School in Prescott Valley. There will be representatives from more 60 providers of services and products for seniors and guest speakers will give presentations throughout the day. There is no charge to attend.

Creation Tour of the Grand Canyon, March 18. Russ Miller, full time creation speaker in Arizona and in his 17th year of ministry, will lead the tour. He will show the creation rock layer and explain how the global flood made the Grand Canyon in only days and explain the geological effects of the flood. There will be teaching all day, including on the bus and two places on the rim. There will be an optional 2.8 mile hike along the rim. Lunch, snacks and bottled water are included. The bus will depart at 8 a.m. from the parking lot in front of the U.S. Bank on Hwy. 69, and return at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $100 for adults and $75 for kids under 19. For more information, 928-771-1218.

Gospel Concert, presented by The Melashenko Four, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Rd. The sons of Joe and Anne Melashenko began singing together when they were youngsters growing up in the wheat fields of Saskatchewan, Canada. The program offers close harmonies, heart-warming testimonies and fellowship.

Northern AGLOW, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 25, Garden Room, La Quinta Conference Center, 4499 E. State Router 69, Prescott. Patricia (PJ) Patterson of Saturation Saturday Ministries in Phoenix will be the presenter. A brochure for the event can be obtained at NoAzAglor@yarhoo.com.

Faith United Community Church plans a celebration of the Midwest from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the church. Celebrate the Midwest with music by Prescott’s own Meg Bohrman and a buffet dinner that includes many of the region’s favorites: brats and kraut, cabbage rolls, Kansas City barbecue, five-way chili, lefse and fried fish and more. There will be a gift basket auction and door prizes, too. Advance tickets are available for $20. Call Sue at 928-420-6696 for tickets or more information, or leave a message at the church, 928-772-8257. The church is located at 1081 N. Old Chisholm Trail in the Prescott Country Club.

The ecumenical Prescott Contemplative Prayer Group will start a free new course in May. “Centering Prayer, A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God” includes a workbook with readings and reflections as well as videos. The Prayer Group meets Mondays, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the St. Anthony Room at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. Please call Robert at 928-717-2441 or Fran at 928-445-8072, for more information and to register.

Christ Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley, Hope Lutheran Church in Chino Valley, and First Lutheran in Prescott are joining together in a Lenten Round-robin focus on the Hymn “Let Us Ever Walk with Jesus.” Since God created us to experience joy in communion with Him, to love all people, and to live in harmony with His creation, sin separates us from God, mars our relationship with one another and brings ruin to God’s good creation, so we do not enjoy the life our Creator intended for us. The disciplines of Lent: repentance, self-denial, prayer and works of love - help us wage our spiritual warfare. We invite you to join us each Wednesday for a vesper service at 4 p.m. at 3300 N Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley, 6:30 p.m. at 231 Smoketree Lane in Prescott and 6:30 p.m. at 1010 N Road One East in Chino Valley. You will also be introduced to the new pastor of Our Shepherd in Cornville – Pastor Stephen Wilkens.

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to people of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd Scholl, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Childcare is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Revival Fire Ministries, Inc., a Cleveland, Tennessee based Church of God, a full Gospel Pentecostal Church, preaching the entire word of God, as it is written, is now in Prescott. They believe in being born again, sanctification and Holy Spirit Baptism. All are welcome – the faithful and those with little to no faith. Pastor Fred Hays will deliver the message. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, at La Quinta Inn, 4499 E. Highway 69 in Prescott. For additional information, call Pastor Fred Hays at 928-201-1885.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16). Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

The Anglian Church of the Holy Spirit announces they have moved to a new location. They are now meeting in the fellowship hall at the Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m., featuring a Holy Communion service with music and using contemporary language. They have an active healing ministry, as well as regular study groups. They are a warm, loving Christian family and welcome visitors and new members.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

The Connection Church, a non-denominational community of people who desire to experience a powerful relationship with our Heavenly Father, meets at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, at Abia Judd Elementary, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott. Its mission is to “Love God, Love People, Love Life.” For additional information, call 928-830-7619.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.