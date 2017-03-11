ADOT seeks public comments on 5-year plan, more lanes on I-17

Beginning next week, residents will be able to comment on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s (ADOT) annual update of projects proposed to move forward in the next five years, as well as how much local, state and federal money should go toward them.

A news release from ADOT reports that the Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program for 2018-2022 proposes accelerating some key expansion projects due to federal funding increases, grants, and state budget appropriations.

They include:

• Adding one lane in each direction of Interstate 17 from Anthem to Black Canyon City in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

• Two Interstate 10 widening projects in Pinal County (Highway 87 to Picacho Peak and Earley Road to Interstate 8), now accelerated to fiscal year 2018 due in part to a $54 million federal FASTLANE grant.

• The first phase of a project to improve Highway 189 in Nogales between the Mariposa Port of Entry and Interstate 19, now planned for fiscal year 2019 due to a $25 million state budget appropriation aimed at accelerating the project

• Two major widening projects along Highway 93 in fiscal years 2018 and 2020 that will bring ADOT closer to its goal of completing a four-lane divided highway from Wickenburg to Interstate 40, laying the groundwork for the future Interstate 11.

According to the ADOT news release, the projects are just some of those included in the 2018-2022 Tentative Program. The complete report will be available on March 17 at azdot.gov for review and comment.

“Major improvement projects along some of Arizona’s busiest corridors will not only provide better mobility for everyday commutes and travel but will enhance freight movement, trade, commerce and economic development as Arizona expands its reach in the global marketplace,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said.

The Five-Year Program meets ADOT’s target of $260 million per year for preservation, the release states.

“Preservation projects like repaving highways, repairing or reconstructing bridges, and projects to extend the life cycle of existing pavement all keep the highway system in good repair and functioning as it should,” the release added.

The public comment period for the 2018-2022 Tentative Program begins on March 17. It includes public hearings in Tucson (March 17), Flagstaff (April 21) and Phoenix (May 19). The State Transportation Board will make its final decision in June about what will be in the updated Five-Year Program.

The Tentative Program will be available for public review and comment at azdot.gov/fiveyearplan beginning March 17, where a “how to read it” guide will be available. ADOT welcomes feedback through Survey Monkey at surveymonkey.com/r/M36583J, email at fiveyearconstructionprogram@azdot.gov and by calling 855.712.8530. The comment period ends at 5 p.m. on May 30.

Details for the three public hearings and the State Transportation Board’s June meeting where the final Five-Year Program will be approved include:

• March 17 at 9 a.m.: Public hearing and State Transportation Board meeting at the City of Tucson Council Chambers, 255 W. Alameda St., Tucson.

• April 21 at 9 a.m.: Public hearing and State Transportation Board meeting at the City of Flagstaff Council Chambers, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff.

• May 19 at 9 a.m.: Public hearing and State Transportation Board meeting in the ADOT Administration Building Auditorium, 206 S. 17th Ave., Phoenix.

• June 16 at 9 a.m.: State Transportation Board meeting in Payson: Details will be announced when finalized.