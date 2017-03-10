Letter: Complimentary letter to Safeway

EDITOR:

I am a fifth-grade teacher at Del Rio, and every year I have my students write a complimentary letter to a favorite company. Logan, one of my students, wrote a letter to Safeway. Usually, the students receive a letter from the company, but Safeway went above and beyond — they brought a party to our classroom! Richard Flick, a manager at the Chino Valley Safeway, showed up with several different types of Safeway’s own brand of snack food. It was delicious, and the kids had an excellent time! Thanks so much to Mr. Peck and everyone else who brought this party together!

Holly Garcia

Chino Valley