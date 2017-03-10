Friday Catchall: Random acts of kindness

The Friday Catchall:

• KINDNESS – Every now and then we hear about random acts of kindness in the community, and the latest involve food (one of my favorite subjects!).

Earlier this month, Tom and Joyce White of Prescott stopped in for a bite at the Denny’s Restaurant near the corner of Gail Gardner Way and Iron Springs Road. Just two days after their 64th wedding anniversary, someone paid their dinner bill.

The young man, possibly named Josh, told Tom it’s a pleasure to see a couple that still does things together, Tom related.

Tom was so impressed with this couple’s kindness that he called me, wanting us to extend his heartfelt thanks to them.

I would add that someone did the same thing for my wife and daughter this week at the Sweet Potato Café on Miller Valley Road, paying for their lunch. We believe we have some insight into who did it (thank you!).

We need to keep doing random acts of kindness – plus paying it forward. It all means so much when you consider the word “community” and what that means.

Think about it.

• DAYLIGHT – With a chuckle I remind you of Daylight Saving Time, which “springs forward” on Sunday. I received several calls this week asking when it happens and if we were going to remind everyone.

Yes, March 12 is the day; however, most Arizonans do not set their clocks forward one hour. In this state, only the Navajo Nation observes it.

Yet, if you’re like me, now I have to remember family in Colorado and North Carolina will again be one and three hours different when I call. (Plus for news copy, such as the sports scoreboard, we’ll be taking Eastern times down three hours instead of only two, to make it “Arizona time.”)

I had to laugh though, when on Thursday I received an email-advertisement telling me to “hop into spring and enjoy that extra hour of daylight!” Funny how some companies, or their marketing efforts, do not realize most of our state doesn’t participate in the springing forward and back.

It’s like others I hear from pitching story ideas, not aware “where” Prescott is compared to Phoenix.

Keep trying!

Side note, Daylight Saving Time is a perfect reminder to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and that fire extinguishers are charged and not out of date. An ounce of prevention, folks!

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): To give you a little advance notice, this week it’s Cattleman’s Weekend – the local trade show at the Prescott Livestock Auction, which is about 5 miles off Highway 89 on Perkinsville Road in Chino Valley. The events kick off March 17 at 10 a.m.; the heifer sale is at 4 p.m., with the ranch remuda sale at 6. (The bulls go on March 18.) It can be fun, just watching. 928-445-9571.

Have a great weekend!