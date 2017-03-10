Arson blamed for Mayer fire

A structure fire that destroyed a home at the Creekside Lodge in the 11000 block of South Highway 69 early Thursday morning, March 9, is being investigated as a case of arson, Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

The call came in at about 4:20 a.m., when the residents of the manager’s house at the Lodge awoke to find their back porch on fire, Mayer Fire Chief Eric Kriwer said.

As the trucks left the fire station, they could see smoke and flames in the distance, he said.

The two residents were able to get out of the house safely, but could only save one of their three dogs from the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they were confronted with a manufactured home fully engulfed with flames and were only able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby brush and the cabins.

“Fortunately, everybody is OK,” Kriwer said, “and we were able to it keep it from extending to the cabins — they’re kind of close together, so we were concerned.”

The house was a total loss.

“Arson was immediately suspected,” D’Evelyn said, and Yavapai County Sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone who may have seen or heard any vehicles in the area around 4 a.m., specifically quad or ATVs, to call Det. Todd Swain at 928-554-8605, or make an anonymous tip to Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.