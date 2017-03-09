Willow Creek Road paving do over

Drivers on Willow Creek Road are not experiencing déjà vu: The paving work that originally was completed about three months ago actually is happening again.

Steve Orosz, program development manager for the City of Prescott’s public works department, reported this week that the surface that was applied to the street from just south of Sandretto Drive to south of Pioneer Parkway this past December failed to meet the city’s specifications, and was not accepted.

“The surface did not meet our specs on the rideability factor,” Orosz said, explaining that the pavement was not as smooth as required by the bid requirements.

After evaluating the surface, Orosz said, “Both the contractor and our crew came to the same conclusion.”

That led the city to reject the work, and require the contractor, Asphalt Paving & Supply, to mill off the new surface, and reapply the pavement. “We don’t pay for work unless it is done to our specifications,” Orosz said.

The second round of milling was completed recently, and the repaving is expected to take place this week. “It should be done by this weekend,” Orosz said.

Chris Graff, vice president of Asphalt Paving & Supply, said the contractor encountered some issues during the original construction, and ultimately “laid the pavement later in the season.”

That led to “less than desirable temperatures” for the asphalt, Graff said, which contributed to the faulty surface.

He declined to comment on the original construction issues, but noted that the repaving “Isn’t costing the City of Prescott anything. We’re taking care of it.”

Orosz agreed, noting, “We’re not getting billed for it.”

He added that the Willow Creek Road project was just one component of the city’s pavement rehabilitation contract with Asphalt Paving & Supply, which was approved this past year, and extends through June 30, 2017.

The contract, which totaled about $4 million, also included more than a half-dozen other pavement rehab jobs, Orosz said, including projects on Sierry Peaks Drive, Sandretto Drive and Commerce Drive, as well as streets in the Yavapai Hills and Los Pinos neighborhoods.

All of the others have been done well, and have met the city’s specifications, he added.

“This one’s been more visible,” Orosz said of the Willow Creek Road project, adding that the city has received a number of calls and questions about the project. “It is one of our main arteries in town, and it gets a lot of traffic.”

Because of the high traffic on the street (about 26,000 vehicles a day, according to Traffic Engineer Ian Mattingly), the contract required that the Willow Creek Road work be done at night.

The city annually packages together a number of street locations in a pavement rehabilitation contract, which involves milling off the surface of the deteriorating pavement, and replacing it with new asphalt.

The original Willow Creek Road project began late summer/early fall, and was complete by December.

The asphalt-paving process requires temperatures in the 40s or above, and Orosz said this week’s nighttime-temperature forecast of mid-40s or above should provide the proper conditions.

Because the work will be done before the June 30 end of the contract, Orosz said the contractor would not face any further penalties, other than the requirement to redo the work.