VA honors social workers in March

The Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System is honoring Social Worker Month as social workers play an integral part in the health care of veterans in this system.

“NAVAHCS social workers are a diverse group of professionals who serve veterans in a variety of settings. Social Work is an academic and practice-based professional discipline that seeks to facilitate the welfare of communities, individuals, families, and groups. NAVAHCS has a total of 55 social workers working throughout the VA covering over 65,000 square miles of veterans in northern Arizona. They assist veterans with issues of homelessness, mental health, substance use disorders, benefits, long-term care planning and end-of-life planning, to name just a few. I am so proud of our social workers and everything they do for our nation’s heroes,” said Ruby Rideout, NAVAHCS assistant chief of social work.