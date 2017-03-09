Relive the days of the Teen Idol at the Elks Theatre

Essentials Where: Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. When: Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $22-$30 Contact: 928-445-3696 Website: PrescottElksTheater.com

Once upon a time in America, a teenaged singer could become a star if he or she appeared on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand,” or got a record played on the radio by an influential DJ.

Those days are gone now, along with the records themselves, replaced with corporate music machines that pump out mp3 digital files.

But TAD Management brings back the memories of those poodle skirts and pompadours in its show “Teen Idols,” which plays Prescott’s Elks Theater Saturday, March 11.

It’s a unique kind of tribute production, said Mark 4Man, the show’s music director.

“We have four teenagers who are our vocalists,” he said. “You remember these songs as they were performed by teenagers, and that’s what we bring to you — four teenagers who provide the music for the night.”

The singers, between 16 and 19 years old, perform the roles of Bobby Vee, Frankie Avalon, Connie Francis, Pat Boone and Ricky Nelson.

4Man said the teens are hard workers.

“I love working with teenagers, They’re not afraid to try things, they want to learn, they want to grow, they want to experiment on what’s going to get them to the next level in their careers,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure working with these teenagers. And they’re really good.”

The show’s been running for a year-and-a-half, with some cast changes as the teens have gone on to colleges.

There’s an adult host, who “interviews” the young stars, but, with nearly 30 songs to perform, the pace is quick.

“The audiences love it. They love being transported back to a time of growing up, a more peaceful time,” said 4Man.

“They remember certain moments … when we sing that song. They love going down memory lane.”