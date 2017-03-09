Prescott among ‘happiest and healthiest’ U.S. communities, according to Time Magazine

Prescott has been designated one of the “happiest and healthiest cities in America,” – the only Arizona city in the top 20.

In a March 7 article, Time Magazine reported that the list is based on the Gallup-Healthways’ newly released Community Well-Being Index. Researchers reportedly analyzed 350,000 interviews conducted in 2015 and 2016 to rank communities by physical, emotional, financial, community, and social health.

Prescott was named number 13 out of 189 cities identified. The other Arizona cities listed were Phoenix, at number 47, and Tucson, at number 89.

“This is great news,” Prescott Mayor Harry Oberg said of Prescott’s place on the list. “It’s no secret to us in Prescott that the quality of life here is world-class.”

Identifying factors such as higher education opportunities, variety of businesses, scenic beauty, outdoor recreation, and air quality. Oberg added, “Citizens of Prescott know that we have a great community.”

A city news release notes that the Time Magazine designation follows the recent listing of Prescott as the number one “best place to live in the Southwest” by Sunset Magazine.

The Time Magazine article ranked Naples, Florida as number 1, while Boulder, Colorado – the only Southwest city in the top tier – as number 10.

Along with Naples and Boulder, other communities rounding out the top 10 were: Barnstable, Massachusetts; Santa Cruz/Watsonville, California; Honolulu, Hawaii; Charlottesville, Virginia; North Port/Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida; San Luis Obispo/Paso Robles, California; Lynchburg, Virginia; and Hilton Head Island/Bluffton-Beaufort, South Carolina.