Prep Baseball: Badgers issue 9 walks in 11-3 loss

Justin Warren was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, but the pitching staff issued nine walks and a shaky Prescott defense committed six errors in an 11-3 loss to Perry on Wednesday afternoon.
Badgers starting pitcher Griffin Hays lasted only 3-1/3 innings, surrendering seven runs on five hits and four walks to open the Boras Baseball Classic in Tempe.
“Other than not being able to pitch or play defense, it was a pretty good game for us,” Prescott skipper Kent Winslow said.
UP NEXT
Prescott (3-3, 0-0 Grand Canyon) continues the Boras Baseball Classic today against Maricopa (4-3, 0-0 Metro).
The Rams opened the tournament with a 5-0 loss to Corona del Sol on Wednesday.
First pitch on field No. 2 at Corona del Sol today is scheduled for 9 a.m.
