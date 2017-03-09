Prep Baseball: Badgers issue 9 walks in 11-3 loss

By Brian M. Bergner, Jr.

  • Originally Published: March 9, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • Justin Warren was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, but the pitching staff issued nine walks and a shaky Prescott defense committed six errors in an 11-3 loss to Perry on Wednesday afternoon.

    Badgers starting pitcher Griffin Hays lasted only 3-1/3 innings, surrendering seven runs on five hits and four walks to open the Boras Baseball Classic in Tempe.

    “Other than not being able to pitch or play defense, it was a pretty good game for us,” Prescott skipper Kent Winslow said.

    UP NEXT

    Prescott (3-3, 0-0 Grand Canyon) continues the Boras Baseball Classic today against Maricopa (4-3, 0-0 Metro).

    The Rams opened the tournament with a 5-0 loss to Corona del Sol on Wednesday.

    First pitch on field No. 2 at Corona del Sol today is scheduled for 9 a.m.

