Police: Driver owes nearly $51,000 in unpaid tolls, fees

Cars pass through the toll booths near Tinton Falls, N.J. Although the average drive grudgingly pays tolls for highways, bridges and tunnels, some go to great lengths to beat those tolls. Authorities say Tai Denunzio owes $10,850 in tolls and $40,100 in fees as the result of 802 electronic toll payment violations.

AP File Photo/Mel Evans

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: March 9, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) — Transit police say they've arrested a New Jersey man who owes nearly $51,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

    Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say Tai Denunzio was arrested around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken, just outside New York City.

    The 50-year-old man from West New York, New Jersey, is charged with theft. It wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

    Authorities say Denunzio owes $10,850 in tolls and $40,100 in fees as the result of 802 electronic toll payment violations.

