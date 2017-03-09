Obituary: Wendy Barbara Zaro

New York City native and accomplished artist Wendy Barbara Zaro passed away Friday, March 3, 2017, in Prescott from complications following an illness. Wendy was born in Brooklyn in 1939, the only daughter of Evelyn (Medoff) and Abraham Zaro. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 25 years, Armando Carloni.



After graduating high school in 1957, Wendy went on to become a successful artist and graphic design business owner in Manhattan. Following her retirement, she moved to her beloved Prescott in 2004. She was very active in the art community and enjoyed a robust social life. Wendy was also an intrepid world traveler and captured her many adventures through her photography and oil paintings.

Her celebration of life will be held Wednesday, March 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rosa’s Italian restaurant in downtown Prescott.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Wendy’s name to a charity of your choice. Wendy was a lover of animals both large and small, wild and domestic. The family recommends donations to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, the Humane Society, World Wildlife Fund or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, all organizations dedicated to the protection and care of animals.



Information provided by survivors.